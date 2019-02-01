Clippers' Tobias Harris: Solid line despite spotty shooting
Harris registered 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block across 43 minutes in the Clippers' 123-120 overtime loss to the Lakers on Thursday.
Despite his shot not being at its sharpest, Harris still found his way to a strong fantasy night thanks to his contributions across non-scoring categories. The subject of an All-Star snub, Harris nevertheless remains an integral part of the Clippers' attack and has rewarded fantasy owners with ultra-dependable production in the area of points and rebounds throughout the season. Although he wrapped up January with his third-lowest scoring tally of the month, he still posted a solid 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steal over that span while shooting 49.4 percent, including 44.2 percent from three-point range.
