Harris finished with 33 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime victory over the Suns.

Harris was the best player on the court Monday, helping the Clippers to a narrow four-point victory in overtime. The 41 minutes were the most he has played in almost a month and he came through with an impressive all-around performance. Harris and the Clippers have exceeded all expectations thus far but will face a tough test when they host the Raptors on Tuesday.