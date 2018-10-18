Harris churned out 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 41 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

As could often be the case this season, Harris was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Clippers on the night in defeat. Los Angeles sports a starting five that boasts a solid body of work on both sides of the ball, with Harris arguably possessing the most upside. Therefore, it won't be surprising to see him approximate or surpass the career-high 36.1 minutes per game he averaged in 2012-13 with the Magic as he attempts to keep the team afloat in a tough Western Conference. Given his impressive all-around skill set, that should lead to handsome production for fantasy owners.