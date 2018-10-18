Clippers' Tobias Harris: Starts new season off strong
Harris churned out 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 41 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
As could often be the case this season, Harris was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Clippers on the night in defeat. Los Angeles sports a starting five that boasts a solid body of work on both sides of the ball, with Harris arguably possessing the most upside. Therefore, it won't be surprising to see him approximate or surpass the career-high 36.1 minutes per game he averaged in 2012-13 with the Magic as he attempts to keep the team afloat in a tough Western Conference. Given his impressive all-around skill set, that should lead to handsome production for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Pours in 18 points during win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Leads team with 20/11 double-double•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Strong finish to the season•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Pours in 31 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Leads team with 21 points•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...