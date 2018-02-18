Harris posted a score of 18 in the final round of Saturday's JBL Three-Point Challenge, losing to Devin Booker.

He racked up 19 points in the opening round, and in both rounds he came out on fire before fading in the later racks as his legs grew tired. The centerpiece of the package the Pistons gave up for Blake Griffin, Harris averaged 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.5 steals in six games with the Clippers following the deal, and he should be able to match or even top those numbers down the stretch.