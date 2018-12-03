Clippers' Tobias Harris: Struggles mightily with shot
Harris provided 15 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes in the Clippers' 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.
Harris still found his way to a solid final line with the help of a perfect showing from the free-throw line, but he endured a forgettable shooting night overall.The 26-year-old's 27.8 percent success rate from the floor was a rare instance, as he'd shot 45.5 percent or better in the prior eight games and sports a career-high 51.6 percent figure on the season. Harris will look to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Pelicans on Monday night.
