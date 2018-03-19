Harris supplied 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

It was a clunker of a performance for Harris, one that is rarely seen from him, especially since his arrival in Los Angeles. The seven-year veteran's scoring total was his lowest since Feb. 27, as was his 35.7 percent success rate from the field. The floor-spacing Harris normally contributes across the stat sheet -- typically even draining multiple threes -- so the outlier performance is one he's likely to bounce back from to some degree in a pivotal showdown against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night.