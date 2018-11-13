Harris provided 17 points (7-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 42 minutes in the Clippers' 121-116 overtime win over the Warriors on Monday.

Harris couldn't quite get his shot to fall as consistently as usual, yet he still finished with a very solid all-around stat line. The veteran big man has uncharacteristically shot under 40.0 percent in two of his last three games, but his strong work on the boards makes up for any offensive shortfall. Harris remains a virtual lock for shot attempts in the mid-teens at a minimum, multiple threes and rebound totals approximating double digits each night, making him one of the most reliable and well-rounded frontcourt fantasy assets in any format.