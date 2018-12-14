Clippers' Tobias Harris: Team-high 17 points Thursday
Harris had 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 125-87 loss to San Antonio.
Harris struggled to get going Thursday as the Clippers were blown out to the tune of 38 points. The Clippers have now lost four of their past five games after working their way to the top of the Western Conference. Three of those losses have been by more than 20 points and this is a worrying trend moving forward. Harris is still a top 30 player for the season despite the team's recent struggles.
