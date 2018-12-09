Clippers' Tobias Harris: Team-high 20 points in loss
Harris finished with 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-98 loss to the Heat.
Harris went 8-of-19 from the field, scoring a team-high 20 points in the loss to Miami. This game was a lot closer than the final margin which meant Harris was still able to see his regular allotment of playing time. Harris is rolling along as a top 30 player right now and the faith shown by those who drafted him is being rewarded in spades.
