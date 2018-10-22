Clippers' Tobias Harris: Team-high 23 points Sunday
Harris tallied 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 victory over Houston.
Harris continues to shoot the ball well, going 9-of-15 from the field on his way to a team-high 23 points. His peripheral numbers were unusually low but owners will forgive him for that given his impressive start to the season. The Clippers as a team connected on all 26 of their free-throw attempts as they upset the high-flying Rockets team. Harris appears set for a stellar season, rewarding those owners who required a third or fourth round pick to snag him.
More News
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Second straight double-double to open season•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Starts new season off strong•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Pours in 18 points during win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Leads team with 20/11 double-double•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Strong finish to the season•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...