Harris tallied 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 victory over Houston.

Harris continues to shoot the ball well, going 9-of-15 from the field on his way to a team-high 23 points. His peripheral numbers were unusually low but owners will forgive him for that given his impressive start to the season. The Clippers as a team connected on all 26 of their free-throw attempts as they upset the high-flying Rockets team. Harris appears set for a stellar season, rewarding those owners who required a third or fourth round pick to snag him.