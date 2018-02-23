Clippers' Tobias Harris: Team-high scoring total in defeat
Harris generated 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 loss to the Warriors.
Harris' scoring total served as a team high for the Clippers on the night and represented his third 20-point effort since joining the team shortly before the trade deadline. The versatile forward also picked up where he left off before the All-Star break shooting-wise, following up a 50.0 percent effort against the Celtics on Feb. 14 with his best success rate from the field (63.6 percent) since Jan. 10. Harris has encouragingly maintained about the same level of usage he enjoyed with the Pistons in his new L.A. digs, keeping him a valued source of scoring, rebounds, and to a lesser extent, assists, across all formats.
