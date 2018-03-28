Clippers' Tobias Harris: Team-high scoring total in win
Harris poured in 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 win over the Bucks.
Harris' scoring tally led the Clippers and represented his fourth straight solid effort after a two-game downturn earlier in the month. The veteran forward has shot between 42.9 and 57.1 percent in the last four contests, draining multiple threes in all of those games as well. Factoring in Thursday's production, he's averaging an impressive 19.9 points (on 47.2 percent shooting), 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals across 35.5 minutes across 14 March contests as the Clippers continue their postseason quest.
