Clippers' Tobias Harris: Traded to Clippers

Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic and a first-round pick will be sent to the Clippers in exchange for Blake Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While Harris wasn't publicly on the trade block, he'll be sent to the Clippers in an effort for the Pistons to bring back All-Star Blake Griffin. While it hasn't been confirmed, Harris should be the favorite to immediately slot in as a starter for the Clippers, so a drastic decrease in his overall role shouldn't be on the horizon. That said, there will still likely be an adjustment period and he may need a few days before getting cleared to play for his new team, so it will be a situation to avoid over the next week or so. Once Danilo Gallinari (hip) is cleared, the Clippers frontcourt should feature Gallinari, Harris and DeAndre Jordan.