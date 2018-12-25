Clippers' Tobias Harris: Turns in big performance Sunday
Harris finished with 32 points (12-21 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 129-127 loss to the Warriors.
It was yet another impressive outing in what has been a career season for Harris, with the forward's sharpshooting from distance guiding him to his fourth 30-plus-point performance of the campaign. In addition to his nightly scoring exploits, Harris is chipping in 8.2 boards per game, one and a half more than his previous best in the category, which came in 2015-16.
More News
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Leads team to big win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Just misses double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Season-high scoring total in loss•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Close to a double-double Saturday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Team-high 17 points Thursday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Spectacular in Monday's victory•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...