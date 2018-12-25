Harris finished with 32 points (12-21 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 129-127 loss to the Warriors.

It was yet another impressive outing in what has been a career season for Harris, with the forward's sharpshooting from distance guiding him to his fourth 30-plus-point performance of the campaign. In addition to his nightly scoring exploits, Harris is chipping in 8.2 boards per game, one and a half more than his previous best in the category, which came in 2015-16.