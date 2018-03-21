Clippers' Tobias Harris: Underwhelms in loss
Harris had just 10 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Timberwolves.
Harris was questionable with an illness and showed the effects during the course of the game. That makes two consecutive poor performances for Harris, a sign that maybe the illness has been present for longer than just one day. The Clippers play Wednesday night against the Bucks and Harris' status will remain questionable.
