Harris had just 10 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Harris was questionable with an illness and showed the effects during the course of the game. That makes two consecutive poor performances for Harris, a sign that maybe the illness has been present for longer than just one day. The Clippers play Wednesday night against the Bucks and Harris' status will remain questionable.