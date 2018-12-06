Wallace earned three minutes during Wednesday's 96-86 loss to the Grizzlies.

Wallace has seen the court in consecutive contests, this after tallying eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 FT), three boards, and one dime in 11 minutes during Monday's win over the Pelicans. Wallace has appeared in only 12 games thus far this season while earning double-digit minutes five times. As a result, he's merely a dart throw in daily leagues on nights when a wing player from the team's regular rotation is sidelined.