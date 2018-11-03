Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Assigned to G-League
Wallace was assigned to the G-League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Saturday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wallace has played 20 minutes across six games for Los Angeles this season. It appears the organization wants him to get some more run, so he'll be sent to the G-League.
More News
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Tallies 11 off bench in return to action•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Clippers matching offer sheet•
-
Tyrone Wallace: Agrees to offer sheet from Pelicans•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Superb contributor during rookie season•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times