Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Becomes restricted free agent
Wallace was issued a qualifying offer from the Clippers on Thursday, Kevin Smith of Real GM reports.
Assuming Wallace remains with the Clippers, his contract will remain a two-way contract. The rookie reached double-digit points in 15 of his 30 games this season while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in that same half of his game log. A bigger role -- at least in terms of games played -- can be expected for Wallace next season, although his exact role won't be clear until after the dust has settled on free agency.
