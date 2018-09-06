Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Clippers matching offer sheet
The Clippers are matching New Orleans' two year offer sheet to Tyrone Wallace on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wallace had agreed to a two year, partially guaranteed offer sheet with the Pelicans Monday, but will return to the Clippers after they matched his offer sheet. Wallace turned into a solid rotational piece for the injury-ridden Clippers a season ago, averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 28.4 minutes despite being signed to a two-way contract. He will look to continue to provide the Clippers with depth at the wing.
