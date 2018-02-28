Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Contributes 16 points in comeback victory
Wallace generated 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.
The starting backcourt duo of Austin Rivers and Wallace were the only starters to get into double digits in the scoring column, with the latter now having accomplished the feat in two straight after failing to do so in the five prior games in which he'd logged playing time. The bump in Wallace's production has come as a result of a pair of starts in place of Avery Bradley (sports hernia), who's still without a definitive timetable for return. A continued absence on his part figures to afford Wallace additional first-unit opportunities that he's already proven aptly capable of parlaying into solid all-around production on multiple occasions this season.
