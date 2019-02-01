Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Dropped from rotation
Wallace (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Clippers' 123-120 overtime loss to the Lakers.
Wallace has played just four total minutes over the Clippers' past five contests while failing to log any court time in three of those games entirely. He seems to have surrendered a rotation spot to rookie first-round pick Jerome Robinson at this point.
More News
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Plays 14 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Season-high 15 points Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Appears in second straight game•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Good to go despite stitches•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Receives two stitches in head•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...