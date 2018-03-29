Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Fills box score in start
Wallace finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 victory over Phoenix.
Wallace moved back into the starting lineup with Milos Teodosic (foot) forced to the sidelines. In only his second game back from the G-League, Wallace chipped in across the board, finishing with 12 points and three steals. He could be in line for a nice run to end the season, especially if Teodosic is forced to miss extended time.
More News
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Set for spot start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Recalled from G-League•
-
Tyrone Wallace: DNP-Foot Friday•
-
Tyrone Wallace: Poor shooting performance•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Officially joins G-League team•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Status with Clippers undetermined•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.