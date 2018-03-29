Wallace finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 victory over Phoenix.

Wallace moved back into the starting lineup with Milos Teodosic (foot) forced to the sidelines. In only his second game back from the G-League, Wallace chipped in across the board, finishing with 12 points and three steals. He could be in line for a nice run to end the season, especially if Teodosic is forced to miss extended time.