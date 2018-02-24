Wallace tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 37 minutes in Friday's 128-117 win over the Suns.

Wallace was back in the starting lineup after some delays relative to a personal matter during the day Thursday relegated him to a second-unit role in a loss to the Warriors. The young guard made good use of his extended opportunity Friday, putting up the second-most shot attempts on the starting five and providing above-average complementary production on the glass. The one caveat is that Wallace drew the starting assignment due to Avery Bradley's continued absence with a sports hernia, so his current allotment of playing time is expected to be short-lived.