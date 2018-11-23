Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Good to go despite stitches
Wallace (head) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Wallace required two stitches on his head following Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards but it was always believed to be a minor hindrance and something that wouldn't pose issues for his availability Friday.
