Wallace may not be available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points App reports.

The reporting is a bit sketchy at this point, but it appears as though Wallace -- who is playing on a two-way deal -- has run out of NBA days, meaning the Clippers will either have to part ways with him or sign him to a full NBA deal for the remainder of the season. The latter seems like the most likely scenario, but it's very possible that a deal may not get done prior to Wednesday's game, meaning Wallace would not be available. Look for more conclusive information closer to game-time.