Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Logs 19 bench minutes in loss
Wallace (personal) poured in eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 19 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 loss to the Warriors.
Wallace was originally slated for a spot start with Avery Bradley (sports hernia) out of action, but a delay involving a car issue earlier in the day scuttled those plans. The 23-year-old did manage to turn in a serviceable stat line relative to playing time, putting up a solid number of shots during his time on the court. The 2016 second-round pick has generated some solid production when given the minutes this season, but he projects for a second-unit role moving forward once Bradley is back to health, capping his overall prospects.
