Wallace will move to the bench for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Due in large part to injuries, Wallace had started every game since Jan. 10, but he'll be replaced by Avery Bradley, whom the Clippers acquired from Detroit as part of the Blake Griffin deal. Bradley is the frontrunner to hold onto the spot going forward, so Wallace will likely sink back into a reduced role, especially once Austin Rivers returns to action. Entering Saturday, Wallace has played at least 31 minutes in each of his last 10 games.