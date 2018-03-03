Wallace has joined the Clippers' G-League affiliate and will be available for Saturday's game against Salt Lake City, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

Wallace had been a key fixture in the rotation for the better part of the last two months, but as a two-way contract, his 45 days of NBA eligibility expired following Tuesday's win over Denver. His status has been in limbo for the past few days, but it looks as though he'll head to the G-League for the time being. In order to return to the Clippers, Wallace would need to be signed for the remainder of the season, and at this point the Clippers appear reluctant to make that commitment.