Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Plays 14 minutes in Sunday's win
Wallace had two points (1-4 FG), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 14 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 win over the Magic.
Wallace has earned at least 20 minutes just once since recording a season-high 15 points back on Dec. 11. Given his limited role, he's only worthy of consideration in the very deepest leagues.
