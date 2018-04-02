Wallace finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-104 loss to the Pacers.

Wallace remained in the starting lineup and despite the loss and despite the low scoring numbers, he was able to contribute across the board. The return of Danilo Gallinari is going to impact on his ability to get his shots but he is going to receive minutes down the stretch and could be worth an add if you don't like the player on the end of your bench.