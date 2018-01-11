Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Posts career-high scoring total in win
Wallace posted 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 125-106 win over the Warriors.
Just signed to a two-way contract last Friday in the wake of the Clippers' multiple backcourt injuries, Wallace managed a career-best scoring haul in what was his most extended stint of playing time over the three games he's suited up for. The game marked a homecoming of sorts for the 2016 second-round pick, who'd starred in the Bay Area during his college career at the University of California. Wallace has now posted double-digit scoring in all three contests in a Clippers uniform, leading to averages of 15.3 points (on 46.7 percent shooting, including 66.7 percent from three-point range), 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals across 28.3 minutes. With both Austin Rivers (heel) and Milos Teodosic (foot) both hampered by uncertain recovery timetables, Wallace remains an asset very much worthy of fantasy consideration for the moment, particularly in deeper formats.
