Wallace posted eight points (1-4 FG, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 win over the Bulls.

Wallace returns to more of a bench role with Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris joining the club. The two-way contract, California product has proved worthy of quality reserve minutes, averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 boards, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals from 32 minutes per game in the 14 matches he's played since being called up from Ontario. That said, expect his minutes to decline with Danillo Gallinari now healthy.