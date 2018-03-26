Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Recalled from G-League
Wallace was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.
With the G-League regular season having been completed over the weekend, Wallace is now eligible to rejoin the Clippers and remain there for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign. He ended up playing in 26 games with the Clippers' G-League affiliate, posting averages of 22.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals across 33.2 minutes. He'll provide some additional depth in the backcourt, but with the likes of Austin Rivers, Milos Teodosic and Lou Williams all healthy, Wallace will likely struggle to see more than a handful of minutes.
More News
-
Tyrone Wallace: DNP-Foot Friday•
-
Tyrone Wallace: Poor shooting performance•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Officially joins G-League team•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Status with Clippers undetermined•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Likely unavailable Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Contributes 16 points in comeback victory•
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...