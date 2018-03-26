Wallace was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.

With the G-League regular season having been completed over the weekend, Wallace is now eligible to rejoin the Clippers and remain there for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign. He ended up playing in 26 games with the Clippers' G-League affiliate, posting averages of 22.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals across 33.2 minutes. He'll provide some additional depth in the backcourt, but with the likes of Austin Rivers, Milos Teodosic and Lou Williams all healthy, Wallace will likely struggle to see more than a handful of minutes.