Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Receives two stitches in head
Wallace received two stitches in his head following Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Wallace collided heads with opponent Bradley Beal during Tuesday's loss, forcing him out of the contest. Considering he was unable to return and had to get stitches, Wallace's status for Friday's game against Memphis is in question.
