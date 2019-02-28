Wallace finished with zero points (0-4 FG) and one rebound in six minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Jazz.

Wallace appeared in nine of 11 tilts during the month of February. However, he logged double-digit minutes only five times during this recent stretch while failing to reach double figures in scoring once. In fact, the last time Wallace scored at least 10 points was back on Jan. 12. As a result, he's avoidable across most formats.