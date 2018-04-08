Wallace scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 28 minutes during Saturday's 134-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Wallace led all Clippers starters in scoring and made field goals in this one, though he was a non-factor from beyond the arc. His scoring total was the highest since his return to the team after he curiously wasn't signed for the rest of the season as his second 10-day contract ran out in February. Wallace should remain in the lineup Monday against the Pelicans, but this type of production shouldn't be taken for granted -- he'd combined for just 21 points over his previous three contests.