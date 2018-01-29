Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Scores 19 in Sunday's start
Wallace scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Pelicans.
It was arguably his best performance since signing with the Clippers in early January, but Wallace could see his minutes begin to dry up in the near future with Danilo Gallinari (hip) and Austin Rivers (heel) both potentially back in the lineup in the next couple of weeks.
