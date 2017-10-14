Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Scores team-high 23 in Friday's loss
Wallace posted 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 45 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason loss to the Lakers.
With head coach Doc Rivers sitting all of his regulars for the exhibition finale, Wallace was one of several young players who were given all the run they could handle on the first team. The former Jazz second-round pick turned in a well-rounded stat line, but with the impressive depth the Clippers boast at the point guard position, he appears destined for the G-League this coming season if the team does retain his rights.
