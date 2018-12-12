Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Season-high 15 points Tuesday
Wallace finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 123-99 loss to Toronto.
Wallace dropped a season-high 15 points Tuesday, taking advantage of the extended playing time. Additionally, he set season-high marks in minutes, assists, rebounds, and blocks. This game was over midway through the third quarter meaning the second unit played out the rest of the game. Wallace has no value and should be left on all waivers given he had failed to score in his three previous games.
More News
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Appears in second straight game•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Good to go despite stitches•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Receives two stitches in head•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Taken to locker room•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Assigned to G-League•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...