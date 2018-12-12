Wallace finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 123-99 loss to Toronto.

Wallace dropped a season-high 15 points Tuesday, taking advantage of the extended playing time. Additionally, he set season-high marks in minutes, assists, rebounds, and blocks. This game was over midway through the third quarter meaning the second unit played out the rest of the game. Wallace has no value and should be left on all waivers given he had failed to score in his three previous games.