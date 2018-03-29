Wallace will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's matchup with the Suns, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Wallace made his return from the G-League on Tuesday against the Bucks, logging 13 minutes off the bench. However, fellow guard Milos Teodosic aggravated a foot injury during that contest and will now be held out in the second game of the team's current back-to-back set. As a result, Wallace will be promoted to the top unit and will start alongside Austin Rivers in the backcourt. Look for Wallace see a significant uptick in minutes, which should result in added all-around production. Despite remaining in a bench role, Lou Williams is also set for big minutes in the backcourt.