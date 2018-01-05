Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Signs two-way deal with Clips
Wallace signed a two-way contract with the Clippers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In need of some backcourt depth in the wake of injuries to Patrick Beverley, Austin Rivers and Milos Teodosic, the Clippers waived Jamil Wilson and will replace him on the roster with Wallace, who had been playing for the team's G-League affiliate. The 60th pick in the 2016 draft, Wallace appeared in 23 G-League games this season, averaging 22.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. It's unclear what kind of role he'll play right away, but he could have some utility in deeper formats while Rivers is out, particularly if Teodosic, who's day-to-day with a foot issue, misses any time.
