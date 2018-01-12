Wallace is starting at small forward for Thursday's matchup against the Kings, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Wallace exploded for 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the team's game Wednesday against the Warriors, which has seemingly earned him a starting spot, even with Milos Teodosic (foot) returning. It's unclear what kind of run he'll see, but he's averaged 28.0 minutes over the past three games.