Wallace did not play in Wednesday's loss to the Rockets after his two-way contract expired earlier in the week.

Per Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points, the Clippers are interested in converting Wallace to a full NBA deal, but the two sides are yet to reach an agreement, and at this point it's unclear when, or if, Wallace will be back with the club before the end of the season. If Wallace does not sign an NBA contract, he'll likely play out the rest of the year in the G-League before becoming a restricted free agent over the summer. At present, the Clippers have one open roster spot, but they could utilize it on C.J. Williams -- another two-way player -- or another free agent, like Derrick Rose, as some reports have suggested.