Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Superb contributor during rookie season
Wallace played in 30 games withe the Clippers in 2017-18 and averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Wallace fluctuated between the G League and the NBA at times this year but when he was able to see minutes with the Clippers, he contributed superbly. The California product scored in double figures in 15 total games during his rookie season with a career high 22 points coming at Golden State on Jan. 10. Wallace made a great case to land a contract next season, as his two-way contract with the Clippers expired after this year.
More News
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Scores 18 points in loss to Nuggets•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Plays 36 minutes in tough loss•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Fills box score in start•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Set for spot start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Recalled from G-League•
-
Tyrone Wallace: DNP-Foot Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....