Wallace played in 30 games withe the Clippers in 2017-18 and averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Wallace fluctuated between the G League and the NBA at times this year but when he was able to see minutes with the Clippers, he contributed superbly. The California product scored in double figures in 15 total games during his rookie season with a career high 22 points coming at Golden State on Jan. 10. Wallace made a great case to land a contract next season, as his two-way contract with the Clippers expired after this year.