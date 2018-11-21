Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Taken to locker room
Wallace collided heads with opponent Bradley Beal during Tuesday's game against the Wizards and was escorted to the locker room, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports.
Wallace stayed on the ground to gather himself until a trainer helped him up. It seems unlikely Wallace will return, but he should be considered questionable to do so until official word arrives.
