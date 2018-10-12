Wallace (hip) generated 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 19 minutes during the Clippers' 124-76 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Thursday.

Wallace enjoyed a strong return from a one-game absence, posting a preseason-high scoring total. The backup guard's exact role once the regular season begins is presently unclear, as the Clippers currently boast a crowded backcourt rotation with players such as Lou Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Milos Teodosic slotted ahead of Wallace on the depth chart. However, the team thought enough of him to match an offer sheet he was tendered by the Pelicans this offseason, so the coaching staff presumably envisions him having a future with the organization in some capacity.