Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Will not play Tuesday
Wallace is sitting out of Monday's practice with a sore hip, and will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
With just one preseason game left, followed by a week off before the regular season starts, the Clippers are likely being cautious with Wallace. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however more information should come out following Tuesday's contest, as well as while the regular season approaches. At this point in time, he should be considered questionable for next Wednesday's regular season opener against Denver.
