With Avery Bradley (groin) out of the lineup Thursday, Wallace will get the starting nod in what is likely an effort by coach Doc Rivers to keep the team's second unit strong. With that, both Austin Rivers and Lou Williams are still expected to see the biggest uptick in backcourt minutes with Bradley out of the lineup, but Wallace should still see a decent minutes load after not appearing in each of the last two contests.