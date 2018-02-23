Clippers' Tyrone Wallace: Won't start Thursday, availability uncertain
Wallace will not start Thursday's game against the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports. He was originally named a starter following Avery Bradley (groin) being ruled out, but missed morning shootaround while flying to San Fransisco to handle a car service mixup.
It's unclear if Wallace will be available for Thursday's contest, but we know that Milos Teodosic will draw the start over him. If he's ruled out, Wesley Johnson could see extended run.
