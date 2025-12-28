Washington agreed to a two-way contract with the Clippers on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Washington will replace RayJ Dennis as a two-way player for the Clippers. A 2022 first-round pick, Washington owns career averages of 3.3 points, 1.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per contest over 58 appearances with the Rockets, Bucks and Suns. The 24-year-old point guard has thus far spent the entire season with LA's G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers. Over his 17 appearances with San Diego, Washington is averaging 19.4 points (on 49.4 percent shooting from the field), 5.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 35.8 minutes.